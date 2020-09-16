Richa Chadha Shares Lengthy Note About 'freedom' On 'International Day Of Democracy'

September 15 is marked as International Day of Democracy. On this day actor Richa Chadha took to her Instagram handle and shared a sunkissed picture of her from a beach with a lengthy note talking about 'International Day of Democracy'. She wrote, "Freedom to write about injustice, pain, joy, sensuality". Take a look at Richa Chadha's Instagram post.

In this Instagram post, Richa Chadha is seen pointing towards her handprint on the sand. Richa Chadha can be seen donning a brown bomber jacket. She penned a long caption talking about democracy, freedom, the current crisis and what the future awaits.

Talking about International Day of Democracy, Richa Chadha wrote, "It’s the fag end of #internationaldayofdemocracy... some might argue that democracy itself is at it’s fag end". She further added in brackets, "we can now console each other by telling ourselves that this is a global phenomena". "Can’t help but laugh ruefully at all those who once declared ‘we need a dictatorship’. What can one say, except be careful what you wish for... But unhealed human beings, (which is probably most of us), harbour a strange masochism," Richa Chadha continued.

The actor also threw light on environmental issues. She said, "We secretly believe that our generation shall be the last, witness the end of mankind. How else can we explain what we’ve done to our planet, habitat?". She further added, "Try explaining this to a child".

Richa Chadha on 'Freedom' and 'Equality'

All humans are born equal, but not all humans are free. Even though freedom is innate, God given... We may be but ripples in time... or a footprint on a wet beach that seems solid for the moment... the human experience is limited to life spent on the planet... and everyone you know, including genocidal dictators, superstars and saints will die one day... as will you and I. For the time being, as we walk each other home... let’s try and be kind. (It’s not always easy). The battle for democracy has always been one of culture ... and freedom... freedom of expression to be precise.

Fans react to Richa's post

Fans and netizens shared positive reactions in Richa Chadha's comment section. They praised her writeup and supported her thoughts. One of the users said, "Great intellectual thoughtsðŸ‘ Hope peace prevailsâ¤ï¸", while another wrote, "let's try and be kind". Check out her comment section below.

