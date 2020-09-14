Richa Chadha Posts Stunning Monochrome Portrait Of Herself, Fans Call It 'captivating'

Actor Richa Chadha recently took to Instagram to showcase an artistic picture of herself. The picture was clicked by the celebrated photographer Manoj Jadhav and the post was captioned - 'Painting'. Take a look at Richa's artistic post and see how fans reacted to her picture in the article below.

Also Read | Ali Fazal playfully chides Denzel Washington for flirting with Richa Chadha; see post

Richa Chadha's 'Painting' post

Also Read | Richa Chadha reminisces her trip to Nara, Japan; says, "miss traveling"

In the post uploaded by the actor, fans can spot a black-white picture of Richa in a blouse. Richa is sporting heavy and experimental jewellery in the post. Even though her hair seems to be tied back, a big lotus can be spotted in it which makes the picture look quite aesthetic. Richa's hands are also in a very lovely mudra and the picture seems to have been clicked through a mesh. The actor captioned the post - 'Painting Artist on camera @imanojj , Artist painting canvas @tanujadabirmakeup . @who_wore_what_when @zolaindia' (sic).

Also Read | Richa Chadha faces her fear with hilarious expressions while visiting a dentist; Watch

Many fans and celebs have responded to the post. Most comments mentioned that the actor looked very beautiful. Some fans commented 'beautiful, gorgeous or captivating' on her post. Take a look at the comments fans and celebs left on her post:

Pic Credit: Richa Chadha's Instagram

Also Read | Richa Chadha addresses song 'Credit De Do Yaar'; says, 'I owe my career to writers'

Photographer Manoj Jadhav has been clicking the actor since a while now. In an earlier post of the photographer, fans can spot Richa in tribal sorts of look. The actor is sporting a green blouse and a brown colour saree. The colour red is smeared over her hand and the actor is also sporting messy hair. The whole look is completed with heavy jewellery and flowers. Richa is also giving a captivating look in her post. The post is captioned - 'Full Moon Rising A Portrait of the Artist @therichachadha' (sic). Many fans liked and commented praises on the post. Take a look:

Richa had also posted another monochrome picture earlier on Instagram. The actor was seen sporting a gown and mentioned in her post 'I see you' (sic). The actor was also seen giving a stern look into the camera. Take a look at her post:

Promo Pic Credit: Richa Chadha's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.