Unseen Pic Of The Day: Alia And Ranbir Are All Smiles As They Pose With Their Mothers

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been in the headlines for a while now with their love boat sailing strong. There have also been several speculations about the couple moving in together amidst this Coronavirus crisis to spend more time with each other. There are often some pictures of the couple which do the rounds on social media, much to the happiness of the 'Ralia' fans. This unseen picture which has been doing the rounds on social media sees Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor striking a lovely pose with their mothers Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor respectively.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor strikes a pose with their mothers in this lovely picture

The picture has Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan looking lovely as they pose together in the picture. Standing behind them, Ranbir Kapoor looks dapper in a brown t-shirt. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, looks lovely in blue attire with red borders. According to media reports, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor along with their mothers Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor posed for this picture from one of their outings. Check out the beautiful picture of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor posing with their mothers.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the movie Brahmastra

It is not a hidden fact that Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan are reportedly extremely happy about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship. While Alia Bhatt finds a spot with Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the Kapoor family's New Year and Christmas celebrations, Ranbir Kapoor too makes sure to attend all the occasions hosted by the Bhatt family.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen opposite beau Ranbir for the first time in the movie Brahmastra. The film will be helmed by their close friend and director Ayan Mukherji.

