Ranbir Kapoor Talks About His Childhood Crush On His Teacher In A Video; WATCH

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor in an old video had revealed that he was a notorious child in the school and that he had a crush on his English teacher. Despite being the son of two Bollywood veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, he had quite a normal childhood. While talking to a group of young kids, Ranbir Kapoor had previously revealed that he liked his English teacher when he was in second grade.

Ranbir Kapoor talks about his childhood crush

In an old video, the Sanju actor is seen talking to a bunch of youngsters and sharing with them the memories of his school days. He reportedly started off by saying that he was very notorious in school and that he has broken many windows in his school days because he loved playing football. In the video that has gone viral, the young actor can be heard saying that he had a crush on his English teacher when he was just 8-years-old. He even narrated an incident about his teacher.

Ranbir Kapoor revealed that unlike most of his teachers who wore a sari to school, his English teacher would wear a skirt. His teacher would often sit behind her desk while in school. The Tamasha actor would sit on his knees, under his desk table and would stare at his teacher’s legs. He further revealed that his mother- Neetu Kapoor was also called in school because of his behaviour.

It has been reported that Neetu Kapoor was called in his school and was embarrassed when his teacher’s complained to her about Ranbir. It has also been revealed that Neetu Kapoor made him understand that he was wrong, however, he refused to listen to her. According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor’s teacher stopped paying any heed to end the topic.

