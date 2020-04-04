Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's Wedding To Happen This Year In Mumbai? Here Are Details

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been in the headlines for quite some time now. There have also been speculations about the couple moving in together amidst this Coronavirus crisis to spend more time with each other. According to a report, their wedding is all set to happen in a grand Indian ceremony in the last ten days of December.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been in the news ever since the rumours about their split started doing the rounds. These speculations were put to rest when Alia Bhatt put up a picture of herself, urging people to stay home and gave Ranbir Kapoor the credits for the click. In recent developments, according to a report by a leading news portal, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expected to have a grand wedding in the last ten days of December. They will reportedly start the preparations tentatively on December 21 this year. Earlier, various reports suggested that a destination wedding was being planned for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. In the recent turn of events, they will reportedly be having a huge ceremony in Mumbai. However, the date of the ceremony is yet to be fixed and the families of the two love birds are yet to confirm the reports.

About Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reportedly fell in love when they were shooting for their upcoming film, Brahmastra. The film has much anticipation around it as it is a superhero based trilogy and has a talented star cast. It will star Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Dimple Kapadia amongst others while the direction is being done by Ayan Mukerji. Brahmastra is expected to hit theatres on December 4, 2020.

