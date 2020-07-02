Alia Bhatt Shares A Heartfelt Post On Being Invited To Be A Member Of The Academy

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt recently took to her social media handle to share some exciting news with her fans. In the Instagram post, the actor revealed that she has been invited by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences to be a member of the Academy. Along with this exciting news, the actor penned a sweet and heartfelt note.

Alia Bhatt wrote saying that she is honoured and humbled to be a part of the Academy. She also wrote saying that there is a deep satisfaction in seeing that the voice of Indian cinema is finding a very well-deserved platform on the world stage. She further wrote that several actors, filmmakers, technicians from India are recognised by the Academy and win the hearts of people all over the world.

Alia also wrote that she believes that cinema is like water because it knows no race, class, border, or geography, it just flows freely. Alia also concluded by writing that in a world that can be unsure and fragmented and at a time when social media, which is meant to connect people, ends up dividing them, it is movies that that binds people together. Take a look at Alia's heartfelt note below.

Celebs all hearts

Even though Alia’s comments are limited on the social media post, several Bollywood celebs and co-stars of the actor commented on her post. They went on to praise the actor for her achievements. Celebs like Dia Mirza, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ishaan Khatter and many more have commented. Take a look at the comments below.

Image source: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Apart from Alia Bhatt, celebs such as Hrithik Roshan, casting directors Tess Joseph and Nandini Shrikent, documentary filmmakers Nishtha Jain and Amit Madheshiya, visual effects supervisors Vishal Anand and Sandeep Kamal, film score composer Nainita Desai and costume designer Neeta Lulla are also reportedly invited from India to be a part of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. If the artists accept the invitation, they will have the right to vote at the 93rd Academy Awards, known as the Oscars, scheduled for April 25, 2021.

