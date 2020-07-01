Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan And 819 New Members Invited To Be A Part Of The Academy

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan have reportedly received an invitation from Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) to join the Academy 2021 panel. It has been reported that if the actors choose to accept the invitation, they will have the right to vote at the 93rd Academy Awards. It has recently been revealed that the 93rd Academy Awards are slated to be held on April 25, 2020.

Motion Picture Academy's Invitees

Apart from Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan, well-known costume designer Neeta Lulla is also one amongst the 819 artists invited. According to reports, many other artists from different fields of film making are invited as well. Casting director Nandini Shrikent, documentary filmmakers Nishtha Jain and Amit Madheshiya, visual effects supervisors Vishal Anand and Sandeep Kamal are some of the people who are invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

According to news agency PTI, Academy President David Rubin said, “The Academy is delighted to welcome these distinguished fellow travellers in the motion picture arts and sciences. We have always embraced extraordinary talent that reflects the rich variety of our global film community, and never more so than now." The Academy has been actively working to introduce more diversity in its voting to avoid a controversy like 2016 when the Oscars were dubbed "white" for failing to recognise talents of colour.

In a statement, the Academy said the new invitees include 36 per cent of people of colour and 45 per cent women. Artistes from 68 countries have been invited as members.

Among those invited to join the Academy, many stars from the South Korean Oscar-winning film Parasite are Jo Yeo-Jeong, Park So-Dam, Jang Hye-Jin, and Lee Jung-Eun. The list also includes a few renowned directors like Maat Reeves, Lulu Wang, Terence Davies, Robert Eggers, Alma Har’el, Ari Aster as well as Matthew Vaughn, amongst others. It has been reported that there are 75 Oscar nominees. This includes 15 winners as well as 5 winners of Scientific and Technical Awards.

According to news agency PTI, “The 2020 batch also boasts of major Hollywood names like Cynthia Erivo, John David Washington, Constance Wu, Zazie Beetz, Florence Pugh, Zendaya, Awkwafina, Yalitza Aparicio, Mackenzie Davis, Ana de Armas, Adele Haenel, Thomasin McKenzie, Olivia Wilde and others.” While in 2019, the organisation had welcomed Indian filmmakers Anurag Kashyap as well as Zoya Akhtar and actor Anupam Kher, as they welcomed as many as 842 new members.

