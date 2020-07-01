Alia Bhatt Mutes Comments On Twitter As She Shares 'Sadak 2' Poster Amid Nepotism Debate

Most of the Bollywood star kids have come under the scanner because of the on-going debate on nepotism and favouritism in the showbiz. The debate has resurfaced on social media after the tragic death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. With major flak received online, a lot of Bollywood stars including Alia Bhatt decided to turn off the comment section of their posts on their social media handles. Recently, the Raazi actor shared the first teaser poster of her highly anticipated films titled Sadak 2 on Twitter but had to disable the comment section of her tweet.

Alia Bhatt turns off comments on Twitter

The second instalment of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's hit film Sadak, titled Sadak 2 has been making headlines ever since its inception. On June 29, the filmmakers' daughter Alia Bhatt who plays the lead role in the film, took to Twitter to share the first teaser poster of the film with fans. Along with sharing the poster, she also made a huge announcement regarding the release of the film. The Kalank actor revealed that the makers of Sadak 2 have decided to skip the theatrical release of the film. It will directly premiere on the OTT streaming platform Disney+Hotstar.

A love story that began 29 yrs ago now journeys towards a new horizon. Sadak2 - The road to love ❤️

Here’s presenting our FIRST TEASER POSTER🌞💃🏻

First day First show, from the comfort of your homes! Watch #Sadak2 on @DisneyPlusHSVIP with #DisneyPlusHotstarVIPMultiplex pic.twitter.com/CxJ3aq3xEq — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 29, 2020

However, amid all the slamming that has been happening on social media, Alia decided to keep any sort of negativity away from her and her social media handles. Thus, finding the only out, Mahesh Bhatt's daughter muted the comment section of the tweet about the film after her father received major backlash on the film by Twitterati. Apart from Alia, a lot of celebrities including Sonakshi Sinha, Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Rhea Chakraborty to name a few also had to turn off the comments on their post to stay away from trolls and haters.

Sadak 2 is produced by Mahesh's brother Mukesh Bhatt under his banner Vishesh Films. Alongside Alia, the sequel of 1991's Sadak also stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. The film also features Jisshu Sengupta, Makarand Deshpande, Gulshan Grover and Mohammed Iqbal Khan in supporting roles. The plot of the film will reportedly revolve around a man's depression and how he helps a young woman against a godman. He later embarks on a journey to expose the fake guru who runs an ashram.

