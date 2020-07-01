Alia Bhatt Vs Janhvi Kapoor: Who Stole The Show In The Dress?

Fashion faceoffs among Bollywood divas have become a common norm these days. Apart from their acting skills, actors are widely known for being major fashionistas. From sassy promotional wardrobe to chic street style outfits to glamorous red carpet looks, the leading ladies of Bollywood know how to nail every look.

Two of the fan favourite actors who wore a similar outfit yet again were Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor. Both the actors wore the same Cinq à Sept outfit giving their personal touch. Take a look at their pictures and decide who wore it better.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Mutes Comments On Twitter As She Shares 'Sadak 2' Poster Amid Nepotism Debate

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt attended Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' engagement bash by wearing a midnight blue chiffon dress. Her outfit had a ruffle detail featuring embroidered text around the waist by Cinq a Sept. The Raazi actor opted to wear a pair of strappy sandals which was a perfect match with her outfit. A sling bag and casually tousled hair rounded her look.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan And 819 New Members Invited To Be A Part Of The Academy

Janhvi Kapoor

A while ago, Janhvi Kapoor’s Vogue cover shoot featured her in a similar outfit. The Dhadak actor wore the same outfit which she paired with a white tank top. The actor opted to have brushed open hair for a hairdo. With minimal makeup and filled in brows, Janhvi finished off her look. While the actor looked pretty, the tank top looked a bit off.

On the work front

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for her next, Gangubai Kathiawadi. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film portrays the life story of Gangubai, who was a powerful woman in the '60s and known as the ‘Madam of Kamathipura’ for her connections with the underworld. Featuring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, the film is all set to hit the theatres on September 11, 2020. She will also be next seen in Sadak 2, Brahmastra and RRR.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which is a biopic on the former IAF Pilot Gunjan Saxena. The makers of the film recently announced that the film would be directly available on the OTT platform Netflix. The actor will also be seen in Roohi Afzana, a horror-comedy which will also feature Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in lead roles. Janhvi will also be seen in films like Dostana 2, Takht, and Bombay Girl.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt On Why There Are No Actors On 'Sadak 2' Poster, Says 'Sadak 2 Is Road To Love'

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Or Sarah Jessica Parker: Who Flaunted The Billowy Floral Dress Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.