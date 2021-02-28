Alia Bhatt acknowledges 'pyaar' for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' with special gesture; mom reacts

2020 was not the best for Alia Bhatt as only release Sadak 2 received mixed reactions. However, with multiple films in her kitty, the actor will seek to bounce back in style, starting with Gangubai Kathiawadi, where she is collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The teaser of the period film released recently to rave reviews, and the lead conveyed her gratitude for the love.

READ: 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Teaser: Bollywood Celebrities Shower Love On Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt conveys gratitude for praises to Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt plays the titular character of Gangubai Kathiawadi, the head of the Kamathipura brothel of Mumbai in th '60s.The actor had a special gesture to acknowledge the love; she dropped a new poster of the movie. She wrote, ‘Aap sab ne Gangu ko itna pyaar diya uske liye THANK YOU!’ (you all have given lot of work to Gangu, so thank you).

In the photo, the Student of the Year star raised the glam quotient in his career, with a saree and a bidi in her hand. The backdrop of the red light area and the ‘60s style look of the streets and the car added to the vintage feel of the photograph.

READ:Gangubai Kathiawadi Teaser Review: Alia Bhatt Blazes As The 'Matriarch Of Kamathipura'

Celebrities praised the latest poster of the movie, with close friend Masaba Gupta, posting a heart emoji. The best comment was from her mother Soni Razdan, who called her ‘cutiepie Gangubai.’

Praise for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Previously, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Dia Mirza and others have also raved over the movie.

The teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi has already received 23 million views on YouTube. Alia’s ‘massy dialogues’ and show of physical strength in an action sequence as she sought to dethrone an influential man, became a talking point.

Though only Alia was showcased in the teaser, the movie also reportedly stars Shantanu Maheshwari. Ajay Devgn was the latest entrant to the movie and he plays the role of mafia don Karim Lala. Gangubai Kathiawadi hits the theatres on July 30, 2021.

READ:Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' To Clash With Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' At The Box Office

READ:Alia Bhatt's Biographical Crime Film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Gets A Release Date

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.