Gangubai Kathiawadi Teaser Review: Alia Bhatt Blazes As The 'Matriarch Of Kamathipura'

Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser has finally premiered. The highly anticipated film stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The film will mark Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 10 directorial venture. In the film, Alia Bhatt plays the titular role based on S. Hussain Zaidi’s famous book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. So now that the Gangubai Kathiwadi teaser has premiered, here is a detailed review of it.

Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser review

The Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser begins with a voice-over narrating an anecdote of how Kamapthipura never has a moonless night because ‘Gangu’ lives here. Soon the scene changes and we see Alia Bhatt dressed in a white sari essaying the role of Katmathipura’s Gangu, now known as Gangubai Kathiwadi. The moonless night anecdote complements Alia's glimpse in white. She greets the crowd and turns around with the start of some majestic background music.

Like any other Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Gangubai Kathiawadi’s background score sets the tone of this teaser. The scenes keep on changing and we see Alia Bhatt in various avatars as she continues to reign Kamathipura. As the Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser progresses we see Gangu’s rise from a woman embracing her destiny to someone who finds her way into politics.

But to be in a position of power, Gangu struggles to play a pivotal character. The teaser gives a tiny glimpse of how Gangu went from being a nobody to emerging as the President of Kamathipura. But more than this progression, the teaser focuses on the various glamorous looks Alia Bhatt has sported in the film. Other supporting cast members of the film have received no screen time in the teaser. Maybe this supporting cast glimpse is saved for the trailer.

But Alia Bhatt’s powerful dialogue delivery compensates for this loophole as it encapsulates your attention. The Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser ends with a dialogue that captures the essence of Gangu’s life, “Kumari aap ne chhoda nahi aur Srimati kabhi kisi ne banaya hi nahi”.

As mentioned earlier, Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on S. Hussain Zaidi book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The YouTube description of this teaser deems Gangubai as the “Matriarch of Kamathipura”. This sentiment is quite visible in the teaser as well. Gangubai Kathiawadi has been produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Pen Studios. The film is all set to release on July 30, 2021.

