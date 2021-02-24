Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' To Clash With Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' At The Box Office

On Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 58th birthday, actor Alia Bhatt announced the release date of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi helmed and produced by the former. On February 24, Alia took to her Twitter handle and shared the poster of her biopic crime drama. Slated to release on July 30, 2021, Gangubai Kathiawadi's release date clashes with Prabhas' most-awaited romantic drama, Radhe Shyam. It will be interesting to see Alia Bhatt and Prabhas' next to compete at the box office.

Alia's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' to clash with Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam'

Alia Bhatt shared a new poster of her upcoming film, wherein she was spotted donning a blue, classic style Indian attire. In this poster, she covered her head with a dupatta and sported a big red bindi on her forehead. Sharing the poster of Gangubai Kathiawadi on social media platforms, Alia Bhatt said that the film will be in cinemas on July 30.

Apart from directing and producing the film, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has also been credited with writing the film, alongside Utkarshini Vashishtha. Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on one of the chapters of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It's a biopic based on one of Mumbai's Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. Alongside Alia Bhatt, the film stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Rohit Sukhwani and Seema Pahwa. Actors like Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and Huma Qureshi will be seen in special cameos.

On the other hand, Radhe Shyam is a Telugu romantic drama that is also simultaneously shot in Hindi. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead role. Radha Krishna Kumar has penned the film and UV Creations and T-Series have bankrolled it. Radhe Shyam is a story based in Europe in 1970. Slated to release on July 30, 2021, the film has been shot in Hyderabad, Italy and Georgia.

