'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Teaser: Bollywood Celebrities Shower Love On Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt recently took to her Instagram handle to share the teaser of her upcoming highly anticipated film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. Bhatt is all set to play the titular role of Gangubai in her upcoming flick. The film's teaser solely focuses on Bhatt, who gives a few one-liners in the teaser itself. She also had a completely different look as she will be playing the character of a sex-worker in the film. The movie is a biographical drama about a sex worker who ran the brothels in Mumbai's Kamathipura in the 60s. It is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book called Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Take a look at the Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser shared by Alia Bhatt below.

Celebrities react to Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' teaser

Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser prompted many responses from celebrities and fans alike. Actors like Sophie Choudry, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza, Shahid Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Neeti Mohan and many more took to Instagram to respond to Bhatt's new teaser. The actor's mother Soni Razdan also left a comment on the post saying "Love it! Happy birthday to everyone" while Alia's best friend actress, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor left two comments saying "Watched thrice. I cannot." and "WOMAN WTF??!!!!". Shahid Kapoor also left a funny comment on the photo saying "Gundi toh hamesha se thi ab don ban gayi. Loving it" (You were always a thug, now you're a don. loving it). Take a look at some of the comments left by celebrities below.

More celebrities who praised the teaser

The Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser also managed to make its way to actress Dia Mirza's Instagram handle as she shared it on her story. However, Dia Mirza's Instagram story wasn't the only one featuring Alia Bhatt's recent teaser. Many celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Masaba Gupta, Neetu Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Akshay Kumar and others also shared the post to their Instagram stories.

Actor Akshay Kumar also shared the post to his Instagram story praising Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali saying they're bringing their "A - Game". Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared the story talking about how proud she is of Alia and how she hopes that she "keeps shining". Neetu Kapoor also shared the post to her Instagram story calling the actress "outstanding" and "absolutely brilliant". Alia responded to all of them and reshared their posts on her Instagram stories. Take a look at the reactions below.

