Alia Bhatt & Aditya Roy Kapur's Funny Unseen Video During Kalank's Photoshoot Goes Viral

An unseen throwback video of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Karan Johar has gone viral. The video has been taken during the photoshoot for their movie Kalank. Kalank which released on April 17, 2019, was a multi-starrer that also cast Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in pivotal roles. Kalank revolves around the lives of six characters whose lives get entangled as they search for love. Check out the hilarious throwback video here.

Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur's funny video

The video seems to be taken by Varun Dhawan as only his voice can be heard throughout the video. In the video, Varun Dhawan is seen asking Aditya Roy Kapur about the whereabouts of his manager who hasn’t shown up. He then pans the camera to Alia Bhatt who is sitting right beside him. While she tries to ignore him, in the beginning, she is heard asking him to switch the camera off.

Aditya Roy Kapur, in the video, is seen wearing a maroon coloured kurta. While Alia Bhatt is seen sporting a white colour outfit. From Aditya Roy Kapur’s outfit, it is revealed that the video must be taken prior to or after their photoshoot for Kalank. Fans of Alia Bhatt are going gaga over the video as they claim that she looks adorable in the video.

Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt reunited after 21 years for Kalank. They worked together in Mahaanta: The Film in 1997 before Kalank. According to reports, ace designer Manish Malhotra has reportedly designed all the outfits of the cast members from the film. The producers wanted to earlier cast Sridevi instead of Madhuri Dixit. However, Madhuri Dixit was finalised for the role. It has been reported that the film as supposed to release on April 19, 2019. However, it was released two days prior.

