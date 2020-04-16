Alia Bhatt Lauds Madhuri Dixit's New Initiative 'Dance With Madhuri' Amid Lockdown

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, people have been adopting several ways to keep themselves busy and entertained at home. Bollywood celebrities like Madhuri Dixit Nene have come up with a way of doing away with the boredom by teaching her dancing moves to anyone and everyone through her online dance academy ‘Dance With Madhuri.’ Her Kalank co-star who could not control her excitement after hearing the news, shared a video on her Twitter handle.

Alia Bhatt excited to learn dance from Madhuri Dixit

In the video, Madhuri can be heard saying that it’s been almost three weeks that the entire world is trapped and there is no such guarantee as to when will the things turn back to normal. So to spread some joy and happiness through dancing, Dance with Madhuri has started a campaign. Every week two of the best dance lessons would be available for everyone for free.

Alia who had shared screen space with Madhuri in her last multi-starrer film Kalank was surprised by this great move and urged all her fans to step up and join to learn some amazing dance steps while sitting at home. Sharing the video on the micro-blogging site, Alia wrote that this is such a great initiative where everyone will get a chance to learn from the best while staying indoors. She also wished her fans to stay home and stay safe amid this deadly outbreak.

'Everybody wants to learn dance from Madhuri'

Several fans of both the stars who were extremely happy the hear the news, thanked them for coming up with such an initiative while the others expressed their love towards the dancing skills of Madhuri.

Mam What's for non-dancers like us ? — Khokon chowdhury (@khokonchowdhur5) April 16, 2020

Absolutely mam it's great chance to all those dancers who love to dance — akshaykumar (@akshaykumaraks) April 16, 2020

One of the users wrote that this is a great chance for non-dancers who can learn some steps while sitting at home. Another excited user hilariously wrote that he is dying to learn dance from experts so that h does not have to feel embarrassed while dancing at some family functions. Another user expressed her love for the charming lady and wrote that Madhuri is so graceful even in her 50’s. A fourth user chimed similar sentiments and wrote that Madhuri is such a brilliant dancer who wants to miss an opportunity of learning it from her.

Yes ...@MadhuriDixit I'll learn dance dance . Because , I need to become hero of bollywood and Hollywood 🌹 Good Noon pic.twitter.com/1BaG1IG4Mb — 🌺🌼🏵️ ROBIN🏵️🌼🌺 (@virtueman_3) April 16, 2020

She is so graceful even at 50’s I like her spirit — Dhruti M Kapadia دھروتی ایم کپاڈیہ (@DhrutiMKapadia) April 16, 2020

