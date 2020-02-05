Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt And More B'Town Couples Dazzle At Armaan Jain's Reception

Armaan Jain’s big fat Indian wedding with Anissa Malhotra is the talk of the town. The grand affair witnessed the post-wedding reception with big names in attendance. Bollywood’s favourite couples Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor serenaded the event. The former couple made an appearance with Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor wore a peacock blue button-up- kurta with white pants. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, looked elegant in a pastel pink and green ensemble. Her lehenga and choli with a huge maang tikka was a significant style choice. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora and Arjun went big on the shiny, slinky theme. Malaika wore a red, pre-stitched pleated saree with plunging neckline blouse and a high slit skirt.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's style spoke volumes at the reception

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor added their own style elements:

Varun Dhawan and his long time girlfriend Natasha Dalal were another couple who made a stunning appearance. Varun shined in a black, mirror work suit style kurta and pyjama. On the other hand, Natasha looked pretty in a black lehenga choli. She opted for an embroidered lehenga with sheer layered, flakey blouse. She completed the look with glam make-up and a clutch.

The star-studded affair of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s reception was not less than any royal wedding. Armaan and wife Anissa arrived wearing contrast coloured outfits. Armaan looked dapper in a black and silver suit and Anissa shimmered in a heavily studded silver lehenga choli.

