Alia Bhatt And Other Bollywood Celebs Open Up About Their Love Lives

Bollywood is filled with stars redefining love in their distinct way of presenting. While some are open about their feelings, on the other hand, some choose to stay silent about their personal life. However, fans respect and support their celebs decisions.

In recent interviews, some Bollywood celebrities from Alia Bhatt to Disha Patani spoke about their love lives. Take a look at what they said.

Alia Bhatt ~ "Nazar Na Lage"

While talking to a daily, Alia opened up about her relationship rumours with Ranbir Kapoor. Bhatt told the interviewer that she does not feel like she is in a relationship as it is more like a friendship. The Raazi star mentioned that both of them are very inclined towards their work and their togetherness does not affect their personal space. She summed up their entire relationship in one line when she said "Nazar Na Lage"

Disha Patani on dating rumours with Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are seen hanging out together very frequently. This makes fans wonder if they are seeing each other. Although neither of them mentions anything about it, a daily asked Disha about Tiger's silence about their relationship. Patani instantly asked the interviewer, "What relationship?" This proves that the rumoured couple is not ready to come out open about their relationship.

Sara Ali Khan ~ "It was Zoe and Veer"

Sara Ali Khan was asked about hanging out with Karthik Aaryan and the effortless chemistry which fans love to see between them. While answering the same, Sara said that it was Zoe and Veer working together and it was Veer she met on the sets of Love Aaj Kal. The Simmba star said that she has never hung out with Karthik together and that "It was Zoe and Veer spending time together."

