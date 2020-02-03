Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Kriti Sanon Prove Royal Blue Is Happy Colour, See Pics

Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon are winning hearts with their on-point style game. Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor, and Kriti Sanon's recently released film Panipat saw a decent collection. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan is basking in the success of her film Good Newwz that managed to see an overwhelming response from the audience.

While all the three divas of Bollywood have films lined up in their kitty, they are creating headlines for their glamorous outfits. Recently, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon were seen sporting classy royal blue outfits that stormed the internet. Take a look at their pictures that define their love for the happy colour.

Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon in royal blue outfits

Sonam Kapoor

If you sneak into Sonam Kapoor's Instagram, you will see that the actor has sported some bright colours quite a lot of times. For her recent photoshoot with Anand Ahuja, the Veere Di Wedding star donned a royal blue formal dress and clubbed it with a black turtle neck top. Not to miss her bold eye makeup that caught all the eyeballs. Check out pictures.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

After Good Newwz, Kareena Kapoor Khan has another three films in the pipeline. While promoting Good Newwz back in December, Kareena's royal blue formal outfit was much loved by fans. Take a look.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's recently released film Panipat opposite Arjun Kapoor saw a decent welcome at the box-office. Kriti Sanon leaves no stone unturned in experimenting with new outfits. Check out her stunning royal blue outfit.

(Image courtesy: Sonam, @realkareenakapoor, & Kriti Instagram)

