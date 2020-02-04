Alia Bhatt Opens Up On Properties She Owns, What She Invests In And Her ‘fantasy Buys’

All of 26, Alia Bhatt is among the richest celebrities in the country, featuring at No 8 position in the 'Forbes India Celebrity 100 List', with earnings of Rs 59.21 crore in 2019. Naturally, fans might be keen to know what the actor does with her earnings. The Student of the Year star has now opened up on some of her priceless possessions, investment strategy and more.

READ: Alia Bhatt Movies That Have 7+ IMDb Rating And Are A Must-watch

Alia shared that she knows to ‘live in a budget’, in a recent interview with a media publication. The actor stated that it has been something she has been used to since she was younger, because she never bought expensive things. The Highway star added that when she was a teenager, her mother Soni Razdan would give her an allowance, from which she used to use five-six pounds to buy tops or pyjamas.

READ:Masked Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Spotted At Delhi Hospital Amid Rishi Kapoor's Illness

The 26-year-old also said that she did not understand investment, but over the years, she has been eager to learn more. She stated that her home in Juhu, Mumbai, is the first property she bought. Alia revealed that she invests in fixed deposits and bonds, because she was told that mutual funds are a ‘good’ investment option.

The actor also stated that the most expensive thing she bought as a teenager was a Luis Vuitton bag, and that bags are something she splurges the most on. The next in that category is gym clothes, with Alia sharing that her sister Shaheen feeling she has a ‘sickness’ for athleisure, telling the actor, ‘You’re not allowed to spend more than this’.

In the interview, Alia also said that she likes to spend on holidays, adding that she takes only one holiday every year, on New Year.

When asked about her ‘fantasy buys’, the actor stated that a private jet would be a luxury. The Udta Punjab star added that a home in the mountains is a dream she hopes to fulfill later in her life. Another similar dream for her earlier was to buy a home in London, something she accomplished in 2018.

READ:Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor To Shoot Romantic Scenes In Mumbai

Professional front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alia is currently working on Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will also be seen in Brahmastra opposite boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The actor’s first film with Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak 2, too releases this year.

READ:Alia Bhatt Vs Katrina Kaif: Who Wore The Floral Ensemble Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.