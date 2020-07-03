Unseen Pic Of The Day: Alia Bhatt Was A Diva Even During Her Childhood Days & Here's Proof

Alia Bhatt is one of the best-known celebs in Bollywood. The actor has impressed fans with her acting skills, good looks and personality. Recently, an unseen picture of Alia during her young days has been doing the rounds on the Internet. The actor’s picture proves that she was a diva even during her young days.

This unseen picture of the actor was shared by one of her fans. A young Alia can be seen wearing a baby pink t-shirt and olive green pants and has a messy hairdo. She can be seen posing with her leg on the couch and is all smiles at the camera. Take a look at the picture below.

The post went on to receive several likes and positive comments on the post. Her fan who posted this picture went on to ask netizens to guess the child in the post and they guessed it right. However, one of her fans sweetly called her “Aloopai”. Take a look below.

Also read | Saroj Khan's Death: Alia Bhatt Pens Heartfelt Note, Recalls Fond Memory With Choreographer

Apart from this picture, the actor herself went on to share several posts on her social media handle. Alia is often seen sharing several throwbacks, appreciation, workout, cooking pictures and much more on her Instagram handle. Recently, the actor shared a lovely photo on her Insta handle that garnered heaps of praise for it. In the picture, Alia can be seen having a hearty laugh over something and the rays of the sun beautifully falling on her face. Along with the picture Alia went on to thank Anushka Sharma as she inspired her to take a sunlight picture and wished her fans a 'happy sunlight day'. Take a look at the picture below.

Also read | Alia Bhatt And Makers Of 'Sadak 2' Face Legal Charges Over 'hurting Hindu Sentiments'

On the work front

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank alongside Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Rou Kapur, Kunal Khemmu and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. The film was loved by fans and viewers and also managed to make a mark at the box office. The actor is all set to star in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 alongside Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar.

A love story that began 29 yrs ago now journeys towards a new horizon. Sadak2 - The road to love â¤ï¸

Here’s presenting our FIRST TEASER POSTERðŸŒžðŸ’ƒðŸ»

First day First show, from the comfort of your homes! Watch #Sadak2 on @DisneyPlusHSVIP with #DisneyPlusHotstarVIPMultiplex pic.twitter.com/CxJ3aq3xEq — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 29, 2020

Also read | Alia Bhatt Among Celebs Invited To Become Academy Member: Soni Razdan & Pooja Bhatt React

Also read | Alia Bhatt Shares A Heartfelt Post On Being Invited To Be A Member Of The Academy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.