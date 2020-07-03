Saroj Khan's Death: Alia Bhatt Pens Heartfelt Note, Recalls Fond Memory With Choreographer

Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan’s passing away has left the entire film industry in shock. Many celebrities from the industry are taking to their social media handle to pay their final tribute to the veteran choreographer. Among the many celebs, Alia Bhatt also took to social media to extend her condolences and also recalled a memory with Saroj.

Alia recently took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note on the demise of the choreographer. She shared an adorable photo of Saroj Khan where she is all smiles for the camera. And along with the picture, the actor also penned a heartfelt note. She wrote saying ‘Saroj Khan was magic, she created it.’

Alia also wrote saying that she will never forget their interaction on the sets of Kalank. During their interaction, Saroj told Alia that she dances well. But Saroj also told Alia to spend time with her as she would teach her to dance with her eyes. Alia further went on to thank her for giving so much to the world of dance, movies and memories that she and fans would cherish forever. Check out the post below.

Apart from Alia, several other celebs such as Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Neha Dhupia, Shibani Dandekar, Randeep Hooda and many more took to their social media handle to extend their sympathies to the grieving family, friends and fans. Apart from these celebs, fans of the veteran choreographer have also been sharing several throwback pictures, dance videos, BTS clips from the songs and many more as a tribute to her.

About Saroj’s health condition

According to reports, the 71-year-old choreographer rushed to the hospital on June 20, 2020, when she started to complain about breathing difficulties, and her health deteriorated. She was taken to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, where the mandatory coronavirus test was held and her tests turned out to be negative.

Saroj Khan breathed her last on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Mumbai. She passed away due to a cardiac arrest and was laid to rest at Malad Muslim Kabristaan at 7 am. The choreographer is survived by husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan.

