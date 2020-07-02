Alia Bhatt among celebs invited to become Academy member: Soni Razdan & Pooja Bhatt react

While India may yet have a ways to go to live up to expectations in terms of performance at the Academy Awards, the artists of the country are being recognised. This was evident as Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences continued to invite Indian artists to be a part of the organisation. After names like Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher in the last two years, the latest batch of 819 invitees included the likes of Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt.

READ: Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan And 819 New Members Invited To Be A Part Of The Academy

While Alia herself did not react to the news, her family members were over the moon on hearing the news. Alia’s mother, and Raazi co-star Soni Razdan was proud of the Student of the Year star, as she reacted to a news report.

Alia's half-sister and Sadak 2 co-star Pooja Bhatt too reacted with delight to the news, and called it as ‘another feather in her cap.’

Here are the reactions

Apart from Alia and Hrithik, popular costume designer Neeta Lulla, casting directors Nandini Shrikent and Tess Joseph, documentary filmmakers Nishtha Jain and Amit Madheshiya, visual effects supervisors Vishal Anand and Sandeep Kamal and film score composer Nainita Desai were among the others from India who were also invited to be a part of the AMPAS. If the artists accept the invitation, they will hold the right to vote at the 93rd Academy Awards aka Oscars, scheduled to be held on April 25, 2021.

READ: Alia Bhatt's Mother Soni Razdan Says There's A 'guest' In Their Pool, Neetu Singh Scared

Cynthia Erivo, John David Washington, Constance Wu, Zazie Beetz, Florence Pugh, Zendaya, Awkwafina, Yalitza Aparicio, Mackenzie Davis, Ana de Armas, Adele Haenel, Thomasin McKenzie, Olivia Wilde were some of the well-known names from Hollywood that made it to the list.

Stars from this year's Oscar Best Picture winner, Parasite - Jang Hye-Jin, Jo Yeo-Jeong, Park So-Dam and Lee Jung-Eun too were a part of the list.

"The Academy is delighted to welcome these distinguished fellow travellers in the motion picture arts and sciences. We have always embraced extraordinary talent that reflects the rich variety of our global film community, and never more so than now," Academy President David Rubin said.

The list includes 36 per cent of people of colour and 45 per cent women, and representation of artistes from 68 countries, the Academy said.

READ: Alia Bhatt Vs Janhvi Kapoor: Who Stole The Show In The Dress?

READ: Alia Bhatt Or Sarah Jessica Parker: Who Flaunted The Billowy Floral Dress Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.