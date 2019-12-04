Alia Bhatt Or Ananya Panday: Who Slayed The Black And Pink Outfit Better?

Alia Bhatt is known for her style and confidence. The Raazi actor has given some serious fashion goals to her fans on social media with her stunning fashion choices. She has managed to look gorgeous in traditional as well as western outfits. On the other hand, Ananya Panday is making waves with her perfect sartorial choices. The 21-year-old diva has made headlines numerous times for her picturesque physique and chic-fashion looks. The Student Of The Year 2 actor's trendy attires never fails to give her fans major fashion goals. Recently, both the fashion divas were spotted at a fashion awards event. However, both the actors opted for black and pink coloured ensembles that were much-appreciated. Here is a look at both.

1: Alia Bhatt:

Alia is very well-known for her unique sense of style and confidence. The actor can pull off any of the attires with her excellent confidence and elegance. The Kalank actor marked her presence on the red carpet event with her stylish and glamorous avatar. Alia sported a pink and black body-hugging mermaid gown with a thigh-high slit. The gown had ruffle details on the hemline. Alia completed her look with side-parted cascading curls hairdo and pink eye makeup look with nude pink lips. On the accessory part, the actor opted for just rings.

2: Ananya Panday:

Ananya, the newbie of the Bollywood is already the talk of the town for her stunning fashion choices. She has managed to look gorgeous in traditional as well as western outfits. The actor also marked her presence at the red carpet event. Ananya was seen sporting a black and pink body-hugging short dress. The ensemble had a leather bottom with satin pink printed ruffle detail top. The upper half of the dress was off-shoulder with an exaggerated ruffle detail torso. Ananya went for pointed stilettoes that had mesh details. The actor completed her look with sleek mid-parted hairdo and smokey eye makeup look with nude lips. The Pati, Patni Aur Woh actor opted for no jewellery look.

