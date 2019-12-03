Ananya Panday Slays Each And Every Look While Promoting Pati Patni Aur Woh

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is making waves with her perfect sartorial choices. The 21-year-old diva has made headlines numerous times for her picturesque physique and chic-fashion looks. Ananya Panday's trendy attires never fails to give her fans and followers major fashion goals. The actor is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. We have compiled the promotion looks of Ananya Panday that will inspire you to give creative twists to your wardrobe.

White ensemble with colour pop

Ananya Panday blew the minds of her fans in her white ensemble. Her outfit has many green feathers and furs attached at the bottom and at the ends of her sleeves. She accessorised her colour-pop look with statement jewellery and white sunglasses. Ananya Panday paired her adorable outfit with silver heels. Wavy hair parted sideways completed her look.

Golden Dress

Ananya Panday’s golden mini dress gave her fans major fashion goals. The dress was filled with shimmer and shine. The diva accessorised her outfit with golden heels. Wavy sleek hair left open and minimalistic makeup completed the golden look of Ananya.

Yellow Dress

Ananya Panday looked absolutely stunning in her yellow body-fit dress. The thigh-high slit dress was accessorised by yellow statement earrings. Minimalistic makeup and her sleek hair parted sideways completed Ananya Panday’s mango look.

