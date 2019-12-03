Ananya Panday's & Kriti Sanon's Fashionable Takes On The Colour Yellow

Ananya Panday is making waves with her perfect sartorial choices. The 21-year-old diva has made headlines numerous times for her chic style. Ananya's trendy attires never fail to give her fans major fashion goals. Another star that has inspired many with her unique sense of style is Kriti Sanon. The Dilwale actor’s fashion choices have made headlines several times. Many fashion critics believe that Yellow is a tough colour to pull off. However, recently, both the actors opted for yellow coloured ensembles that were much-appreciated. Here is a look at both.

Ananya Panday's trendy take on Yellow

Ananya Panday opted for a yellow body-con midi dress. The ensemble had a thigh-high slit and a cut-out detail on one shoulder. The actor also chose a brown smokey eye look and nude pink lips. She opted for an open loose curl hairdo. The actor completed her look with geometrical golden earrings and a ring. Ananya went for yellow block heels with the look. She was styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel.

Kriti Sanon's traditional take on Yellow

Here, Kriti can be seen pairing a yellow Anarkali kurta with a similar coloured churidar and dupatta. The kurta and dupatta had intricate thread work details on it. The outfit was styled by designer Anita Dongre. The actor opted for golden traditional chandbalis and some rings. Kriti went for a simple and messy mid-parted low ponytail. The actor completed her look with minimal makeup with bright pink lips. She opted for golden juttis which completed the look perfectly.

