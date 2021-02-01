Alia Bhatt & Beau Ranbir Kapoor Enjoy 'fam-jam Sunday' Lunch With Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt enjoyed a 'fam-jam' Sunday lunch with her actor-beau Ranbir Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Interestingly, Riddhima shared the picture of their Sunday lunch on her social media handle. In the photo, Alia and Riddhima were seen co-ordinating the colour of their outfit as both of them picked black tops with blue denim. While Riddhima wore a cold-shoulder top, Alia kept it casual with a sweatshirt. Meanwhile, Ranbir was seen in a black jacket paired with beige trousers and a brown cap.

In the photo, he is seen standing with one hand on Alia's shoulder and the other on the shoulder of his brother-in-law Bharat Sahni. On the other hand, Ranbir's niece Samara is seen in a grey tee and pyjamas. Interestingly, Riddhima's pet dog also fit itself between Ranbir and Alia in the frame. Instagramming the photo, Sahni wrote, "Fam Jam -Sunday". So far, the picture has managed to garner more than 39k double-taps; and is still counting. Scroll down to take a look at the picture.

Alia and Ranbir have their Sunday lunch together:

Interestingly, the 40-year-old fashion designer also mentioned in the caption how they missed Neetu Kapoor and Alia's mother Soni Razdan and her sister Shaheen Bhatt. Neetu is currently working on her comeback film, Jugg Jugg Jeeyo. Currently, the film is being filmed in Rajasthan. However, she recently joined her extended family: Karisma Kapoor, Babita and Randhir Kapoor, Rima Jain and few others for a Republic Day get-together.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are also going strong on their professional front. The duo will soon share the screen space in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Apart from this, Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Ranbir was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, which released in 2018. Reportedly, Kapoor is in the Capital to shoot for Luv Ranjan's next with Shraddha Kapoor. He also has Karan Malhotra's directorial Shamshera in his kitty.

(Image courtesy: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni & Alia Bhatt)

