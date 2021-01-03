Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's Ranthambore Vacation Pics Are A Treat For All Safari Lovers

The Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt ringed in their New Year with both their families. The duo was spotted a few days ago in Jaipur airport. Many videos were shared by Manav Manglani, featuring both their families. Even Ranveer and Deepika also joined the duo in their New Year-end celebrations in Jaipur at the Ranthambore national park and nearby resort. Check the pics from their trip to Rajasthan along with Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor with her husband and daughter too.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's vacation photos

On December 29, 2020, Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor, along with girlfriend Alia Bhatt, mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor, jetted off to Ranthambore from Mumbai in a private aircraft to celebrate the New Year's Eve together. Celebrity photographer Manav Manglani shared a streak of pictures and videos of the couple from both Mumbai and Jaipur airports. Check out their videos shared by Manav Manglani.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on Thursday, December 31, 2020, to share a stunning picture from her Ranthambore vacation. Along with the glamorous picture, the actor also penned a sweet caption where she went on to raise a toast. In the picture, the actor can be seen holding a stemmed glass with her drink in it and is all smiles for the camera. In the picture, one can also spot her beau on the right-hand side however his face is not clearly visible in the photo. Alia shared this pic and wrote, “& to whatever lies ahead of us… cheers”.

Alia also shared a sunny and cosy moment when she posed for coffee. She could be seen all decked up in her winter wear with a classy shawl and a cosy headband. Take a look at her perfect New Year morning post at Ranthambore National Park.

Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan shared a girls pic with her vacation group in Rajasthan. In her selfie Bollywood actor and Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Alia and Shaheen Bhatt can be spotted. Check out her cosy winter night's pic from the group's New Year vacation.

Alia Bhatt can be seen in another selfie with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Neetu Kapoor.

Coincidentally another Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer were also on a trip to Jaipur as well.

Manav Manglani shared a selfie featuring Neetu Kapoor, RanbirKapoor, and Ranveer Singh posing for the camera.

Manav Manglani also shared a pic with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on their safari at Ranthambore as well. In the pic, we can spot Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan as well as Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt too.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor recently announced his collaboration with the Arjun Reddy fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He would be working on his upcoming crime thriller, Animal with the famed director. Recently a teaser of the same was also released. The teaser starts with a whistle and soon we hear Ranbir Kapoor talking to his dad. He then goes on to talk about rebirth and nurturing childhood. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Parineeti Chopra.

Meanwhile, the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi, recently announced that the movie would be released next year. The Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is directed by celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book, titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The drama features Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

