Its 'date-o-clock' For Alia Bhatt As She Shares A Gorgeous Mirror Selfie; See Pic

The saga of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor has been in progress since their reported first meet during the first script-reading session for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Since then, the duo has been spotted together on multiple occasions, which began sparking dating rumours a little over two years ago. And now, it appears as if this time around, Alia Bhatt chose to don a relatively simple outfit for her next outing with Ranbir Kapoor. The same can be evidenced by Alia Bhatt's caption, which simply reads "date-o-clock". The picture can be found below as well as on Alia Bhatt's Instagram.

The post:

On the subject of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, as per a report on FirstPost.com, Kapoor, as one has come to expect of him, was quoted being fairly candid about what he and his ladylove supposedly had planned to do in 2020. The very same report suggested that Ranbir Kapoor did intend on getting married in the year that went by had the pandemic not entered the lives of each and every one. But, that is all that one got to read or hear about Kapoor's plans for the future.

On the subject of Alia Bhatt, the actor quite recently launched an environmentally-conscious clothing range which will design and manufacture clothes for kids who fall in the age bracket 2 to 14 years. The brand in question supposedly aims to achieve mass production of clothes with minimal environmental footprint or impact. In addition to the same, Alia also mentioned that the brand is homegrown, in the literal sense of the term, as it was started from her very own home.

The actor launched and announced the same through her Instagram handle, gone November. In the caption, she was seen describing the brand at length and what it took on the part of her and her friends-turned-partners to put it all together. The post below also sees Bhatt describing various uses of the ancillary accessories that come with each piece of clothing manufacture by the brand, which goes by the name of "Ed-a-Mamma". The post can be found on Alia Bhatt's Instagram as well.

The post:

