Alia Bhatt And Bhumi Pednekar Slays In Different Shades Of Purple; See Pics

Alia Bhatt and Bhumi Pednekar both have a firm footing in the Indian film industry. The actors have now worked in several popular films which are critically acclaimed. Alia Bhatt and Bhumi Pednekar have also influenced their several million followers on Instagram. Both the actors have rocked the purple outfits several times. Let's take a look at both the actor's Instagram and see how the actors' blended their style with purple coloured outfits:

In the above pictures, you can see both the actors in purple coloured outfits. Alia is rocking a one-piece and looks stylish and elegant. On the other hand, Bhumi is rocking the glam look with the shimmery outfit. Check out some more photos of both the actors below.

In this look, Alia has left her hair untied and looks sleek. Bhumi Pednekar is also rocking a purple coloured outfit. Her earrings also help in completing her look and make her look stylish.

In this look, both the actors look equally stylish and classy. Alia is rocking a two-piece magenta coloured outfit. Bhumi, on the other hand, looks classy in her magenta coloured gown.

