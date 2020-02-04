Alia Bhatt And Ayan Mukerji Are Bollywood's BFFs And These Pics Are Proof

Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji share a strong bond. Ever since Alia started working on Brahmastra, the actor has been flooding her Instagram account with pictures with her Bollywood BFF Ayan Mukerji. Sometimes even Ranbir Kapoor, Alia's rumoured beau, can be seen popping in the picture. Here are few moments from when the two Bollywood celebs came together for a snap:

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Vs Kangana Ranaut For Best Actress, Who Will Take Home The Award?

Also Read: Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, And Other Bollywood Actors That Exhibit True Pisces Traits

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In These Monochrome Outfits, See Pics

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's Bond With Stars Likes Ayan Mukerji And Varun Dhawan Will Give You BFF Goals

Also Read: Romance Or Not, Ranbir Kapoor's Bromance With Ayan Mukerji Is Forever

Also Read: Brahmastra Duo Ayan Mukerji And Mouni Roy Pose For A Picture Together

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Vs Katrina Kaif: Who Wore The Floral Ensemble Better?

Also Read: Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor To Shoot Romantic Scenes In Mumbai

Also Read: Masked Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Spotted At Delhi Hospital Amid Rishi Kapoor's Illness

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Movies That Have 7+ IMDb Rating And Are A Must-watch

More about Brahmastra

Brahmastra is touted to be the first movie in a trilogy based on Hindu mythology and gods. Besides Alia Bhatt, the movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna in important roles. The movie is being directed by Ayan Mukerji whose last directorial venture on the silver screen was Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Recently, the cast of Brahmastra took to Instagram to announce the final release date of the movie. Earlier, the film was scheduled to hit the theatres in May 2020, but the release date has been now pushed to December 4, 2020.

Also Read: Durga Puja: Kajol & Ayan Mukerji Celebrate Maha-Ashtami With Fervour

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.