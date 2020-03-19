Saif Ali Khan, Kareena & Taimur Ali Khan's Most Perfect & Popular Pictures Together

Taimur Ali Khan is the most loved star-kid among the paparazzi. His pictures and videos are always viral on social media and the fans just can never get enough of him. It is no surprise that his cuteness has come from his parents, especially his father. He looks similar to his father Saif Ali Khan from his childhood. There are several perfect pictures of this family all over on social media. Check out the pictures below.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan's Interesting Facts Revealed By Wife Kareena Kapoor Khan; Read Details

Perfect frames of Saif-Kareena-Taimur

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Healthy Tips To Rhea Kapoor On Being Quarantined Due To Coronavirus

The happy couple and their son look flawless in this picture. Kareena is wearing a royal blue lehenga with an emerald green dupatta. She complimented her look by wearing a beautiful choker and jhumkas. Saif and Taimur wore the same pattern sherwani with different colours.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan-Taimur Ali Khan's Baby Pics Make Fans Go 'Like Father Like Son'

This picture depicts the beautiful bond that this family shares with each other. Full of love and warmth the family has posted the picture wishing their fans on Diwali. Saif and Kareena look extremely happy with Taimur perched upon his father's shoulders.

This picture is also super adorable as Taimur seems to be on father Saif Ali Khan's shoulders. The trio seems to be on a holiday. This Fanclub picture went viral when it was posted on social media.

The picture shows that Taimur has a sweet-tooth. Karishma Kapoor shared a beautiful family photo in which the Taimur Ali Khan is too busy enjoying his cupcake while getting clicked.

Also Read: Taimur Ali Khan Asked His Daddy To Pick Him Up Or Give Him A Hug? Fans Debate

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.