When Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan And Other Celebs Indulged In Fun Banter With The Paparazzi

Bollywood celebrities are always surrounded by paparazzi. Be it at the airports, restaurants, cafes, or even during casual outings. There are times when celebs go upset and lash out at them, but there are also times when celebs love playing around and having some fun. Listed below are the 5 times when Bollywood celebs indulged in fun banter with the paparazzi:

1) Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt engaged in some fun banter with the paparazzi when she was at the airport. One of the photographers asked her about her marriage rumors and fake wedding cards on social media. Alia Bhatt broke in a fit of laughter before going inside the airport.

2) Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is known for his bubbly nature. The actor once had fun with the photographers as he mimicked them. He later took pictures with them and tried taking some pictures himself.

3) Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor once spoke to the photographers asking him till where would he come to take the picture and another photographer gave a hilarious reply to the question.

4) Deepika Padukone

Actress Deepika Padukone engaged in some fun banter too when she exited the airport. Photographers surrounded her and she asked them whether they get tired or not. Padukone dressed in a pink dress later walked to her car.

5) Arjun Kapoor

Actor Arjun Kapoor recently spoke to the photographers. He told them to go home and stay safe amid the novel coronavirus. He later also asked the photographers to be careful as there was a child passing by.

