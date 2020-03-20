Heartwrenching Scenes From Alia Bhatt's 'Highway' That Depicts The Pain Of Her Character

Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has crafted many gems including Rockstar and Tamasha. Being one of it, his 2014's release Highway, starring Alia Bhatt, was lauded by the audience and the critics. The film unfolds the layers of the central characters, that is Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda, and their traumatic childhood experiences. A few scenes from the film gave goosebumps to the audience, leaving them teary-eyed.

The Imtiaz Ali directorial is about a young girl, played by Alia Bhatt, who is abducted by a local gangster. As the narrative of the film develops, the audience can see how Veera felt the sense of freedom with her kidnappers. It is quite evident on the screen how Veera feels trapped again when she reunites with her family. Here are a few heartwrenching scenes from Highway.

Emotional scenes from Alia Bhatt starrer Highway

Escaping from what?

After abducting Veera the gang of local goons stayed at a deserted place for a night. Veera, who was scared, manages to escape from there. She runs away in the middle of the night. She keeps running but finds nothing nearby. But still, she decides to keep running. Later, she ends up coming back to her kidnappers. The scene tries to depict that when an individual doesn't know the way, they keep running without a destination and end up running for life. It's better to go back to the start point and determine their final destination first.

The opportunity Veera missed knowingly

In one of the scenes of the film, at a check-post, a bunch of cops urge Mahabir to let them check his truck. Left with no option he opens the truck and stood shocked after learning that Veera was not there. After a while, when he again cross-checks, he finds where Veera was hiding. Mahabir stares at Veera when she was trying to figure out why she did not grab the opportunity to go back to her family. While murmuring about the same, she asks the question herself. Veera had started enjoying the freedom she had always wanted.

Veera finally cries her heart out

After the climax scene, in which Veera went back to her family and Mahabir was shot by the police, Veera cried her heart out. She starts questioning her family about why they kept quiet when she was abused by her uncle in childhood. Veera sees her mother's attempt to take her inside when she tries to talk about her horrific childhood experience. This scene shows how helpless one feels when their family does not support them for the sake of their reputation.

