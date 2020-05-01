Alia Bhatt & Other Female Actors Who Played Role Of Fearless And Fierce Spies In Films

Bollywood films are often praised for their immersive storytelling and beautifully crafted screenplay. Often, Bollywood comes out with a spy film that manages to impress everyone as it leaves viewers guessing till the end. Here are some films in Bollywood that had women playing the role of spies.

Also Read | Dialogues From Alia Bhatt’s 'Raazi' & Other Films That Will Bring Out Patriot In You

Alia Bhatt and other female actors who played fearless and fierce spies in films

Also Read | When Alia Bhatt's Fashion Sense Reminded Fans Of Shanaya From 'Student Of The Year'

Raazi

Raazi starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal was one of the most loved films of 2018. The film earned tremendous praise for Alia as her character arc was portrayed beautifully according to some fans. Alia's character in the film is given the task to extract sensitive information for an enemy, she is therefore asked to go behind enemy lines. This task also gets her married to a young man serving in the military of the enemy target. Alia Bhatt’s brilliant acting skill and her emotions made the film a huge success according to some fans.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar And Vidya Balan's Movies Together From 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' To 'Mission Mangal'

Taapsee Pannu

The film Baby starring Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and Rana Daggubati was a huge hit. The film spoke of a fictional scenario where a terrorist is to be brought to India without the knowledge of the enemy country officials. The film saw Taapsee Pannu blowing punches and kicks to enemies which was thrilling to watch according to fans.

Taapsee’s scenes got so popular that the actor got her own spin-off titled Naam Shabana. Naam Shabana acted as a prequel to Baby showcasing how Taapsee Pannu’s character got into the force and the training she received.

Also Read | Vidya Balan Urges For Food And Monetary Donations For Labourers Amid Nationwide Lockdown

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta too starred in a spy action film back in 2003 opposite Sunny Deol. The Hero: Love story of a Spy saw Preity Zinta as a spy. Despite the film having a similar premise to Raazi, the narrative is quite different. Unlike Raazi, Preity Zinta in this film is sent as a maid into the house of the enemy. Preity Zinta's character fulfils her duty while maintaining utmost secrecy so as to not blow her cover.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Agent Vinod was one such film where Kareena Kapoor Khan was praised for her acting. The actor played a deadly and fierce spy in the film alongside Saif's character in the film. Kareena Kapoor Khan played an ISI agent in the film. Her character soon realises that she is part of a bigger game than she thinks and this goes on to add an extra thrill to the overall narrative of the film.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.