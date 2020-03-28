Vidya Balan Urges For Food And Monetary Donations For Labourers Amid Nationwide Lockdown

Film industry members have been actively involved in spreading awareness regarding the current global situation amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak. Along with safety and precautionary measures, many of them have generously donated food, money and basic necessities to those who stand to lose their livelihood due to this crisis. Bollywood actor Vidya Balan took to her Instagram account, earlier on Friday, and urged her followers to donate generously for the less fortunate ones who are going hungry due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the central government to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Read | Vidya Balan announces title of upcoming film as 'Sherni'; says 'can't wait to start shoot'

The actor posted a video of herself on Instagram where she is seen spreading awareness about the Mumbai based NGO - Mumbai Roti Bank which is providing free meals to the needy. She captioned the post, "As we all know the whole world is facing an unprecedented challenge due to the coronavirus. In India it is estimated that 200 million people go hungry every day and this number is only increasing at an alarming rate in the current situation.". The actor added, "Scores of daily wage labourers, jobless workers and others who have no groceries, no food to eat. And in these difficult times Mumbai Roti Bank is providing free meals to the poor and needy".

Have a look:

Read | 'Thappad': When Vidya Balan gave Pavail Gulati 'goosebumps' with hate-love review on call

The Bhool Bhulaiya actor urged her followers to donate for the unfortunate labourers who stand to lose their livelihood due to the shutdown of industries. "Please Donate generously. Uncooked grains and pulses like rice, wheat, dal and even cooking oil, we will cook meals in our kitchen and distribute. Monetary donations can be sent to our bank details or via Paytm," she wrote in the caption.

Read | Amid Coronavirus, Vidya Balan asks to look at 'bright things', pinpoints 'bigger picture'

Coronavirus in India

As of date, more than 850 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) in India with Kerala reporting the highest at 185. Twenty deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. PM Modi also announced a nationwide lockdown on March 25.

Read | Shraddha Kapoor to Vidya Balan: Celebrities spread positivity amidst Coronavirus outbreak

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.