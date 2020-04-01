When Alia Bhatt's Fashion Sense Reminded Fans Of Shanaya From 'Student Of The Year'

Alia Bhatt made a huge impact in Bollywood after her debut in Student of the Year. The actor cemented her place in Bollywood since that film and has been on the rise ever since. Her character of Shanaya was among one of the most loved characters in the film. The actor often manages to channel her inner Shanaya with her pictures on Instagram. Take a look.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Reveals Why She Is Worried For Her Father During The COVID-19 Lockdown

When Alia Bhatt reminded her fans of Shanaya from Student of the Year

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Is All Heart For Her Sister Shaheen In This Adorable Instagram Post

The Deep Neck Dress

Alia Bhatt wore this dress for a photoshoot and fans were quick to notice how similar this dress looked to Shanaya’s blue deep neck dress from Student of the Year. The blue sleeveless deep neck dress is worn by Shanaya in her introductory scene. Despite the colour of the dresses being different, the pattern and style of the dress reminded fans of Shanya from the film, giving them a good throwback set up.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Pledges Contribution To PM-CARES & Maharashtra Covid Funds; Hails Frontliners

A still from Student of the year trailer

The Red Disco Dress

The Disco Deewane song became immensely popular upon its release. Fans were mesmerised by its groovy beats and signature hook steps. Alia wore a similar red dress for one of her shoots. Shanaya wears a red dress for the song and Alia's red dress reminded some fans of that very look from the film.

A still from Student of the year trailer

The Jacket Look

In one of the most popular songs from the film, Ishq Wala Love, Alia Bhatt can be seen wearing a black overcoat. She wore the same overcoat during one of her travels. Fans could easily spot the resemblance the two outfits had.

A still from Ishq Wala Love song

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is all set to appear in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which created a massive buzz upon the release of its first look. She will also be seen in the highly anticipated RRR along with an ensemble cast.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.