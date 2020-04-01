Dialogues From Alia Bhatt’s 'Raazi' & Other Films That Will Bring Out Patriot In You

Bollywood has managed to churn out some amazing gems that have managed to make the audience feel emotional and patriotic. What make these patriotic films so impactful is the hard-hitting dialogues. From Manoj Kumar’s Purab Aur Paschim to Alia Bhatt’s Raazi, the famous dialogues from these films instil a feeling of patriotism in the audience. Take a look at some of the best patriotic dialogues from such movies.

Raazi

Watan ke aage kuch nahi, khud bhi nahi..

Featuring Alia Bhatt, Raazi revolved around the chronicles of an Indian girl, Sehmat, who went on to become a spy for the love of her country.

Rang De Basanti

Ab bhi jiska khoon na khaula, khoon nahin voh paani hai … joh desh ke kaam na aaye woh bekaar jawani hai..

The 2006 drama film Rang De Basanti was written, produced and directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film succeeded in retelling Bhagat Singh and his comrades’ story in the modern era.

Border

Shayad tum nahi jaante … yeh dharti sher bhi pehda karti hai..

Border remains one of J P Dutta’s finest and most successful works based on the India-Pakistan war of 1971. The film succeeded in igniting the patriotic spark and also gave an anti-war message in the end.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Yeh Hindustan ab chup nahi bethega ... yeh naya Hindustan hai ... yeh ghar mein ghusega bhi aur maarega bhi..

The Aditya Dhar directorial was based on the surgical strikes that were carried out by the Indian Army in Pakistan following the attacks at the Uri base camp.

Kesari

Ek angrez ne mujhse kaha tha ki tum gulam ho, Hindustan ki dharti se darpok paida hote hai, aaj jawab dene ka waqt aa gaya hai...

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer Kesari was based on an incredible true story of the Battle of Saragarhi in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in the year 1897.

Lakshya

Ye Indian Army hain, hum dushmani mein bhi ek sharafat rakhte hain....

Lakshya revolved around a young man (Hrithik Roshan) who was aimless in life and how he found his passion for serving the nation.

Baby

Religion wala jo column hota hai, usmein hum bold aur capital mein INDIAN likhte hain...

Akshay Kumar starrer Baby showed the last mission of a temporary task force called ‘Baby’ headed by Feroz Ali Khan and formed in response to the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Airlift

Agar hamari koi pehchaan hai toh sirf ek, ki hum Kuwaiti nahi, Hindustani hai, sath hai toh sab kuch hai, warna nothing...

Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur starrer Airlift recreated Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait and how 1,70,000 Indians were evacuated.

