Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Mobbed At Mumbai Airport, Escape With Security; Watch

The alleged Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were recently mobbed by a bunch of fans at the Mumbai Airport. The incident happened when the duo was returning from a vacation. They made it to their cars safely as the crowd gathered was not a huge one.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor get mobbed at the airport

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently returned from their New Year vacation in Thailand. The two were greeted by fans right outside the airport. The security made sure that they reached their vehicle safely. In the video posted on Instagram, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor can be seen exiting the International airport in Mumbai. In the video, Alia Bhatt can be seen wearing a khaki coloured set of clothes. She can also be seen wearing a jacket with a dash of denim and a bright coloured purse with the outfit. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a black T-shirt with a pair of blue jeans. He can also be seen wearing a blue cap with a pair of stylish shades. He can be seen carrying a backpack as well. Have a look at the video from the airport here.

Alia-Ranbir in the same movie?

Brahmastra is an upcoming superhero trilogy. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. It is being directed by Ayan Mukherjee. Brahmastra will also feature actors Dimple Kapadia, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Divyendu Sharma. It is expected to hit the theatres in May 2020.

