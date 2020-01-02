Alia Bhatt's New Year Celebrations Was All About Beaches, Wine And Sunsets; See Pictures

After Alia Bhatt's celebratory spree with best friend, the Kapoors and Bhatts came to an end, she escaped to an unknown destination with Ranbir Kapoor to ring in NYE 2020. The duo was papped by the media at Mumbai airport, as they left for their vacation.

The two love birds attended the Kapoors' Christmas get-together and were clicked by the paparazzi outside Shashi Kapoor’s residence too. Looks like Alia and Ranbir needed a special New Year's getaway. Here's a sneak peek into Alia Bhatt's holiday.

On January 1, Alia took to her Instagram to share glimpses of her New year vacation. In one of her stories, Alia is seen wetting her feet on the beach. The next is a boomerang video, in which Alia's basking in the sunshine. She is seen sporting a strapless casual tee, while her hair flies with the wind.

The next is a picture of a sleek glass of wine, while she relaxes on a yacht. Not to miss the story featuring her Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. The duo is enjoying the sunset, sipping wine. Alia captioned this post calling her friend Ayan "Life". She shared a picture of herself on her feed, in which she is seen enjoying the sun. The caption says, 'the light is coming 2020'. On December 2, the Dear Zindagi actor shared a photograph with her beau Ranbir and friend Ayan that has got the internet talking. Have a look.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie Brahmastra is the first edition of the superhero trilogy announced by Ayan Mukerji. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor opposite Alia Bhatt. Actors Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Akkineni Nagarjuna will also be a part of the movie. There have been reports that Shah Rukh Khan is set to make a special appearance in Brahmastra. Back in November 2019, a picture was released on Twitter featuring Ranbir, Shah Rukh and Ayan on some sets. Meanwhile, Brahmastra will hit the theatres in summer 2020.

