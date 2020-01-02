New Year: Water Babies Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Others Share Stunning Pics To Wish

The arrival of a New Year is always celebrated with fanfare all across. And it was not different as the world welcomed 2020. Even the celebrities from the film industry let their hair down as many of them headed outside Mumbai and even India from 2019 to 2020.

While the union of the top couples of the film industry, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, in Switzerland might have given one a ‘snowy’ feel to the New Year, it was more about the water in the New Year wishes of the stars.

Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap, Bhumi Pednekar, Amyra Dastur, Aahana Kumra, Sophie Choudry, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu were among the stars who posted pictures from the sea, beach, yatch or the pool to convey their wishes.

Alia Bhatt

Alia, who spent the New Year with her beau Ranbir Kapoor in New York, did not, share a picture with him to wish new year, but a solo one. She had a metaphorical reference to the ‘light’ coming as she enjoyed the sunshine, amid the stunning backdrop of the water and the hills. Though not a new year post, she finally posted a snap with Ranbir and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, again with a breathtaking visual of the sun setting behind them in the water.

Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap

For Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap, the New Year was in Bahamas. The duo were termed ‘hotties’ by celebrities as they chilled on a yatch.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar had an enjoyable time at the beach, and stated that it was her ‘mood’ not just for the year, but the decade.

Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur enjoyed ‘a little sun, wind in my hair and a good dose of vitamin sea’ to bring in New Year.

Sophie Choudry

Sophie Choudry shared a picture perfect moment in the water as she dazzled in a bikini to urge her fans to ‘make it count’ in 2020.

Aahana Kumra

Aahana Kumra was all smiles as she loved to be ‘Soaking up 2020!’

Kunal Kemmu-Soha Ali Khan-Inaaya

Kunal Kemmu-Soha Ali Khan took Inaaya Naumi to Australia as they lived up at the Bondi beach to bring in the New Year.

