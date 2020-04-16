Alia Bhatt's Adorable Doppelganger Will Make Fans Rub Their Eyes In Disbelief | See Pic

In the current nationwide lockdown in India, many celebrities are finding peace while chilling at home. But it seems the quarantine has something else to offer Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt. Recently, a picture, surfing on the internet, is giving cues to Alia Bhatt's fans that her doppelganger is in the making process.

Interestingly, a picture of a baby is winning hearts on the internet as it resembles Alia Bhatt's childhood face. In one of the pictures of slideshow, a collage is shared that has a picture of Alia Bhatt's childhood at one side and the baby's image on the other side. Many in the comments section started going gaga over the adorable pictures of the baby and Alia. Though the Dear Zindagi actor has not reacted on the same, many of her fans agreed that the baby could be her doppelganger in the future.

Check out the picture below

What is next in her kitty?

Talking about the professional front of the 27-year-old actor, she was last seen in Karan Johar's romance-drama film Kalank. After the film, she gave a guest appearance in the Tiger Shroff starrer Student Of The Year 2. She has numerous projects in her kitty including Brahmastra, in which she will share the screen space with rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from these projects, she will collaborate with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a project titled Gangubai Kathiawadi.

On the other side, she has joined hands with Baahubali director S.S. Rajamouli for a film action film RRR. South stars Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr. will also play the lead characters in the upcoming film. Apart from films, she also keeps sharing tutorial videos on her YouTube channel.

