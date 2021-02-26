Shahid Kapoor Gets A Kiss From Wife Mira Rajput On His Birthday, Says 'feeling The Love'

Shahid Kapoor turned a year older on February 25. On his special day, wishes poured in from a slew of celebs and it was his wife Mira Kapoor's wish for him that won many hearts. A day after his birthday, on Friday morning, Kapoor posted a mushy picture with Mira and wrote that he is "feeling the love". In the pic, Mira Kapoor planted a kiss on Shahid's cheeks while the latter smiled away to glory. In no time, the Jersey actor's post met with a flurry of comments.

Shahid is 'feeling the love' as Mira kisses him

On Shahid Kapoor's 40th birthday, wife Mira Rajput took to Instagram and shared a picture of the duo and penned a heartwarming note. Mira held Shahid's face and kissed him in the photo. More so, the lovebirds were twinning in blue outfits. At first, Mira penned the lyrics of a song and wrote, "I like me better when I’m with you." She added, "Happy 40th to the love of my life. Any wiser and I’m in trouble. Lucky me you don’t look it and lucky you, I don’t show it. I love you, baby." Fans swooned over Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor's social media PDA. A user wrote, "Cutest", whereas many flooded the comments with hearts.

Shahid Kapoor received warm wishes from Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Rajesh Khattar, Vaani Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu, Rakul Preet, Raashi Khanna, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Neha Dhupia, among many others. Fans reposted his stills from his movies and penned sweet birthday wishes for him. Shahid shared a few fan-made collages on his IG story.

On the work front, Kapoor is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie, Jersey. He wrapped up the shoot in 2020 and penned a heartfelt note for his team. The movie is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the Kabir Singh star will be seen sharing screen space with his father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur in this sports drama.

