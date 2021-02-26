Alia Bhatt Wishes Her 'dearest Friend' Shahid Kapoor On His Birthday With A Nostalgic Pic

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to wish her dearest friend Shahid Kapoor on the occasion of the actor's birthday. Alia shared a delightful candid picture of the two and wished Shahid on his special day. The actor even penned down a heartfelt caption and thus conveyed her message of good wishes to the birthday boy.

Alia Bhatt wishes her "dearest Friend" Shahid Kapoor

Taking to Instagram stories, Alia Bhatt initially posted several pictures of praises she received from the teaser of her latest project. After a few snapshots from the appreciation posts, Alia Bhatt posted a picture of herself with Shahid Kapoor. In the picture, the actors can be seen holding each other as they share a blissful moment. The monochrome picture looked elegant and gave “Shandaar” vibes. The duo has worked together on the film before bringing in several positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Therefore as Alia Bhatt wished Shahid on his birthday, the actor began by calling Shahid her dearest friend. She then wished him well and hope that he is having the "bestest" day. She then left a few emojis for the actor expressing her goodwill on his birthday. She then tagged the monochrome picture and completed the caption.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has been receiving tremendous praise from fans and celebrities for the wonderful teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor has been receiving praise and thus has been sharing all the positive messages on her Instagram stories. Fans in the comments section of the IGTV video too have praised Alia for her incredible transformation into the role of her character. Fans and celebs have equally expressed how excited they are for the film and have praised Alia for her amazing acting as seen in the taser so far. Alia's look from the film too was praised by fans who loved to see her in an all-new avatar. Gangubai Kathiawadi will be released in cinemas on 30 July of this year, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has directed this film and thus, the fans grow eager to watch Alia and her new avatar in this film.

