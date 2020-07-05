Did You Know Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Were Going To Be A Part Of An Imtiaz Ali Film?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen together in Brahmastra. The film has become of the most anticipated films and hence fans are eager to watch the duo on screen. Both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have a huge fan base and the actors' fans are delighted to watch them share screen space for the first time. According to a news portal, the couple, however, was once going to appear in an Imtiaz Ali film before they opted out of it.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir were going to be a part of an Imtiaz Ali film

Also Read | Can Matt Damon Fill The Shoes Of Ranbir Kapoor In Hollywood's Remake Of 'Sanju'?

According to a news portal, both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were supposed to come together for an Imtiaz Ali film. This would be their first film together. However due to reasons unknown, the film by Imtiaz Ali eventually got shelved as both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were doubtful of the movie, according to a news portal. Hence the Imtiaz Ali film did not go through and thus Ayan Mukerji later approached them for Brahmastra. During that time, according to a news portal, both Alia and Ranbir spoke about the Imtiaz m and even had a discussion regarding it.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt's Mother Soni Razdan Says There's A 'guest' In Their Pool, Neetu Singh Scared

Eventually, the couple decided to come together for Brahmastra by Ayan Mukerji. The couple even shared several behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the discussion of Brahmastra. Alia Bhatt also shared the logo reveal and a few BTS shots from the film. The movie has been one of the most anticipated films for the fans of both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as the rumoured couple will be seen on screen for the first time. The film will also see prominent stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles in the film. According to a news portal, the film will contain several thrilling and high octane action sequences.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Vs Janhvi Kapoor: Who Stole The Show In The Dress?

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen next in Sadak 2 which has been directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt. The film is all set for an OTT release and her fans are excited about the movie. She will also be seen in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The first look of the film had created an immense buzz and hence fans are excited to know more about the film. She will also star in the Karan Johar directed magnum opus, Takht, along with several prominent actors.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Or Ranbir Kapoor: Who Nailed The Stylish White Gucci Tee Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.