Alia Bhatt's Mother Soni Razdan Says There's A 'guest' In Their Pool, Neetu Singh Scared

Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan recently took to her social media handle to share a shocking video that will leave fans stunned. The actor shared the video of a ‘guest’ chilling in her swimming pool, and that guest is none other than a snake. Yes, Soni shared a video of a snake in her swimming pool.

Along with the video, she also wrote a caption saying, “We had a guest in our swimming pool today. Wanted to drink water at first and then went in for a dip. Well… We let it go into the bushes afterwards. #snakeinthewater”. Take a look at the videos below.

This video has surely shocked several celebs and fans. They commented on the post asking several questions and also expressing their fright over the issue. Among all of them was actor Neetu Kapoor, who was shocked after watching the video. She wrote saying, “That’s scary” to which Razdan replied saying that for the first time in 9 years, she has seen a snake. Several other celebs such as Shaheen Bhatt, Aahana S Kumra, Feryna Wazheir, and many more left some comments on the post. Check out a few comments below.

Apart from this, Soni and Neetu share a good bond with each other as their kids Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are seeing each other. The duo is often seen having a social media banter and also hang out quite often. Recently, Neetu and Soni recently got together and were seen having a fun time. Neetu’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor shared pictures of the two families. In the picture, one can see Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan, and Neetu Kapoor all smiles for the camera. Seeing this pic it is quite evident that the two families met after a long time and bonded very well. Take a look at the picture below.

Neetu and Soni’s kids, Ranbir and Alia will soon be seen sharing screen space in their upcoming film Brahmastra. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is based on a sci-fi drama that also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in crucial roles.

