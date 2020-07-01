Kareena Kapoor Or Ranbir Kapoor: Who Nailed The Stylish White Gucci Tee Better?

When it comes to airport looks, celebs generally opt for comfortable outfits while also subtly making uber cool fashion statements. Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor have always impressed the fashion police with their style sense. They are one of the much-loved siblings in Bollywood who have given major fashion goals to fans every time they step out in casual looks. Kareena and Ranbir were once spotted donning the exact same Gucci T-shirt. Have a look at both their looks here:

Kareena Kapoor

The pictures can see Kareena posing with her husband Saif Ali Khan for the paparazzi. Kareena has worn is acing the white Gucci t-shirt with the name of the brand imprinted in bold on it. The diva has paired the t-shirt with black denim and matching statement purse. Accessorised with black glasses and white shoes, Kareena has rounded off this comfy casual look of her.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir was seen slaying it in the exact same Gucci tee while travelling some time ago. The actor can be seen carrying a black statement bag as he walks out of the airport. Ranbir’s look is accessorised with black sunglasses and statement shoes. He has paired his t-shirt with blue ripped jeans and a grey jacket which is wrapped around his waist.

Professional front

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’ comedy-drama movie, Angrezi Medium. Kareena Kapoor Khan will next feature in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is loosely adapted from the American drama Forrest Gump. Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen essaying supporting roles in Laal Singh Chaddha.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the 2018 biographical film Sanju. He will next feature in the much-anticipated sci-fi film Brahmastra. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the trilogy will also star Alia Bhatt. Along with it, Ranbir will also be seen in the action-adventure film Shamshera. Set in the 1800s, the movie revolves around a dacoit tribe who took part in independence against the British rule. Ranbir Kapoor can be seen essaying double roles in the film.

