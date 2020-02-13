Alia Bhatt And Shaheen Bhatt’s Adorable Childhood Pictures You Must Check Out

Alia Bhatt is known to share an amazing bond with her family, especially her elder sister Shaheen Bhatt. The duo is proof that nothing is better than two sisters who have got each other’s back. Alia Bhatt regularly shares throwback pictures with her sisters on social media depicting the fun moments from their childhood album.

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt’s cute childhood pictures

Alia Bhatt had a special, heartfelt wish for her elder sister Shaheen Bhatt on her birthday this year. She shared a few throwback pictures in which both the Bhatt sisters are looking like they are having a gala time. She even paired the adorable pictures with a sweet message for the birthday girl.

Shaheen Bhatt shared this picture of her holding a younger, chubby Alia Bhatt. Shaheen smiled for the camera while Alia Bhatt looked like she was grumpy. However, Shaheen’s hilarious caption was what won our hearts.

Alia Bhatt adorably looks at her sister Shaheen Bhatt in this picture. The two are looking like happy angels as they posed for the camera. This picture is proof of the love between the two sisters.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently filming for Sadak 2. This will be the first time she is working with her father Mahesh Bhatt for the first time. The film is a sequel to the 1991 film, Sadak.

She will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s trilogy series Brahmastra. The real-life couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be sharing screen space for the first time. She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next, titled Gangubai Kathiawadi where Alia Bhatt will be donning the role of a brothel owner.

