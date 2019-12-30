Alia Bhatt's Sister, Shaheen Bhatt Posts A 'resting Stressed Face' Collage For Her Sister

Alia Bhatt is currently stuck with wrapping up 2019 with a vacation at someplace where the temperature is a bit tropical but does the Student Of The Year star knows about her sister trolling her on social media. Shaheen Bhatt shared a collage of several glimpses of what she thinks is Alia's 'resting stressed face' and that's how she summed up the Alia’s 2019. She captioned the collage with "2019 and Alia's Resting Stressed Face," and it features a number of frowning Alia Bhatts with her furrowed brows being the common one in all of the pictures. Shaheen did not forget to tag her sister, Alia to the post.

During the start of this year, Alia was her younger sister’s constant pillar of support while Shaheen was busy promoting her book, I've Never Been (Un)Happier. In the previous year, Shaheen Bhatt did not hesitate to open up about her battle with depression on World Mental Health Day and also explains her views on battling depression in her book. It is not rare to see Shaheen tag her sister, Alia Bhatt in her social media posts. Earlier this year, Shaheen mentioned the Highway star in her post to wish her on her special day.

She captioned the picture with, "The relationship we share is a language that doesn't exist.. except for in our eyes.. and toes okay and maybe our knees...". not just the sister but the whole family can be seen on Shaheen's social media.

