Sister Duo Alia And Shaheen Bhatt Reveal Hilarious Secrets About Each Other | Watch

There are many siblings duos in the Hindi film industry. They are like BFFS and keep a lot of secrets. But recently, the Bhatt sisters were seen spilling the beans about each other. Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt revealed several facts about each other. Read here to know about them.

Read Also| Alia Bhatt And Shaheen Bhatt’s Adorable Childhood Pictures You Must Check Out

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt reveal several facts about each other

They shared a lot of things in the video as seen above, and these are a few of the best moments of the video. They answered the questions they are often asked on social media and these answers will make you smile with the things the Bhatt sisters used to do. Alia expressed that Shaheen used to make weird sounds and then pretend to be dead in front of her. Alia the chuckled and added that she used to try to wake her up and how it was kind of traumatic more than funny.

Read Also| Alia Bhatt And Shaheen Spend A Delightful Evening Together, See Pictures Here

Shaheen Bhatt also spilled the beans about Alia Bhatt and expressed that in their childhood, when they used to fight, she used to lock Alia in a bathroom. She used to do it so show her dominance as an ender sibling. They also revealed their weird habits. Shaheen expressed that Alia Bhatt used to cry when her food was not right. Alia Bhatt then added that Shaheen needs to know at times how much one loves her. This just goes to show the great bond between the Bhatt sisters.

Read Also| 'Alia Bhatt Cried After Watching Guilty,' Reveals BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Read Also| Alia Bhatt's Throwback Fangirl Moment With 'Thalaiva' Rajnikanth Is Too Good To Be Missed

On professional front

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in the film Brahmastra. Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan alongside Alia Bhatt. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. She will also be making her South Indian film debut with the S. S. Rajamouli movie RRR. In RRR we will be seeing Alia Bhatt along with Ram Charan, N.T. Rama Rao Jr and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. She will also be seen in the films of Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.