Alia Bhatt & Shraddha Kapoor Spotted In A Similar-looking Elegant Lacy Dress; See Pics

Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor are two style icons who are hailed by fans for their stunning fashion statements. These Bollywood divas never fail to try new trends and give millennials major fashion goals. They never fail to surprise fashion police by putting their best fashion foot forward.

Their impeccable statements have always been the talk of the town. Surprisingly, both Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor were spotted wearing a similar lace dress some time back. Read on to know more about their looks.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt stepped out in a lace dress to hang out with her friends. The Bollywood diva opted for a short lacy dress featuring bell sleeves. The plunging neckline dress also has frills at the bottom. The dress hugs her body perfectly at the top. This bell-sleeves dress of Alia Bhatt appeared to be comfortable. The diva successfully nailed in this no-brainer bold look of hers.

Alia Bhatt accessorised her look with a sling bad which is around her neck. The outfit was paired with matching statement heels. The star aptly aced the concept of minimalism in makeup with glossy lips. Her centre-partitioned wavy hair features braids at the top. She can be seen enjoying a gala time with her friend in the picture.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor stepped out in the exact same lace dress for one of her photoshoots. The diva was on a tour to promote her movie Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Shraddha Kapoor opted for a lacy floral dress which she paired with matching statement heels.

With this floral lacy outfit, Shraddha Kapoor’s makeup choice came as no surprise to her fans. The actor has been spotted wearing minimalistic makeup on several occasions. Following the same, she chose to complete her look with minimalistic makeup. Sleek wavy hair left open completes this gorgeous look of Shraddha Kapoor.

Professional Front

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Ahmed Khan's action movie Baaghi 3 while Alia Bhatt starred in Karan Johar's Kalank. Alia Bhatt has many interesting projects lined up for her. She will next be seen in Sadak 2 alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. Along with this, she will also feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi & Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

